





The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made this known on Monday.The minister noted that Nigeria had asked the envoy to give an “urgent explanation” on the recent attacks on apartments in the country’s High Commission in Accra.He tweeted, “Summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of #Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo to demand urgent explanation on the recent attacks on a residential building in our diplomatic premises and reinforcement of security around diplomatic premises and staff.”had earlier reported that some unidentified armed men attacked the building in Accra, the capital city on Friday, demolishing some apartments under construction.The building was being constructed to house staff and visiting diplomats to the High Commission.Both the Nigerian and Ghanaian governments had condemned the attack.In its reaction, the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a statement said unidentified individuals allegedly breached the premises of the Nigerian High Commission and demolished the property under construction at about 10.30 p.m.“The Ministry views with concern this development which is a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.“Investigations are ongoing to unravel the facts of the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.“Meanwhile, the Ghanaian government has beefed-up security at the said facility and the situation is under control.“Whilst expressing regrets over the incident the Ministry wishes to reassure the Diplomatic community in Ghana and the Nigerian High Commission in particular that Ghana remains a law-abiding country.“Ghana upholds the principle of the rule of law, where due process is followed at all times.“The government will, therefore, not relent on its primary obligation to guarantee the safety of members of Diplomatic Corps in Ghana,” the statement said.