



The federal government has lifted the total lockdown on Kano state over COVID-19.





President Muhammadu Buhari first ordered a two-week lockdown in the state on April 27 following strange deaths in kano.





The lockdown was again extended on May 18.





But at a briefing on Monday, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) and chairman of the presidential task force on COVID-19, said Buhari had approved the ease of the lockdown in the state.





He said his committee evaluated the situation after which it submitted a recommendation to the president.





Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, had earlier appealed for an urgent ease of the total lockdown the federal government imposed on the state.





“The president has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review,” he said.





“Application of science and data to guide the targeting of areas of on-going high transmission of COVID-19 in the country;





“Mobilisation of all resources at State and Local Government levels to create public awareness on COVID 19 and improve compliance with non-pharmaceutical interventions within communities.





“Continued provision of support by the NCDC to States through guidelines to shape decision-making in responding to high burden LGAs and Wards; and easing the total lockdown of Kano state and introduction of phase one of the eased lockdown.”









