The Federal Government had earlier approved the sum of N27 billion for the National Assembly.This development, however, did not go down well with the two music entrepreneurs.In reaction to the news, Banky W, a politician himself wrote on his Twitter timeline; ”At a time when most Nigerians are seriously struggling with being able to afford everything from FOOD to Healthcare, our National Assembly is going to spend N27 billion on renovations!”Femi responded to the tweet saying; ”Same they did in 1999 (and forever), they fought for furniture allowances 25m each instead of making healthcare, education electricity, roads their priority, what they were voted to do”.