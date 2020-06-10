Ansu Fati is eager to stay with Barcelona.
It emerged this week that Manchester United had failed with a €100m offer for the teenager.
Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu fielded the offer – and immediately rejected it. He later confirmed the bid on a video call with his board.
Meanwhile, Sport says super agent Jorge Mendes has approached Fati’s camp to assure them that he can find him a new club if he wishes to leave Barca this summer.
However, Fati’s family have made it clear he sees his future currently with the Blaugrana.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.