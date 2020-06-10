





It emerged this week that Manchester United had failed with a €100m offer for the teenager.Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu fielded the offer – and immediately rejected it. He later confirmed the bid on a video call with his board.Meanwhile, Sport says super agent Jorge Mendes has approached Fati’s camp to assure them that he can find him a new club if he wishes to leave Barca this summer.However, Fati’s family have made it clear he sees his future currently with the Blaugrana.