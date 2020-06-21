





Olakunle, sharing a photo of himself and his son, prayed for children not to be used as tools of jealousy because of broken relationships.According to him, this is not the era when single parenting ends up affecting a children’s mentality thereby confusing them.“Happy Fathers’ Day to all the fathers in the world. A father is a father irrespective of marital challenges. A father is not only by way of giving birth to a child; but by way of taking care of children around you, and children around the world who are in need.“I pray for all the fathers in the world that your child/children will not be used as a tool of jealousy, because of broken relationships like it’s done in the old Era.“As I celebrate this day, I pray this won’t be the era when single parenting ends up affecting a child/ children’s mentality thereby confusing them.“This is a new Era and things have changed. Relax, you’ll reconnect with your child at the right time. You Are A father! We Are Fathers!! I Am A Father!!! Happy Father’s Day To You,” Olakunle wrote.