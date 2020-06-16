







The airline owns the private jet that conveyed Naira Marley to Abuja for an event.





The federal government on Monday suspended its operations.





Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika claimed that the airline airlifted the artist after mixing up his identity. Iwuajoku, in a letter sent to theclaimed that the airline airlifted the artist after mixing up his identity.

“and I saw Fashola Babatunde, I thought it was the Hon. Minister of Works going to Abuja so we decided to do the flight since he is a serving Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.” Iwuajoku said when he went through the manifestI thought it was the Hon. Minister of Works going to Abuja so we decided to do the flight since he is a serving Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”





The airline boss said he never knew his jet was airlifting “useless people”.





Reacting on Twitter, Naira Marley called for a boycott of the airline.





He tweeted: “Do you know that over 20,000 Marlians travel by executive jets a month. We won’t be using your useless airline again for calling us useless. Thank God we didn’t crash on that flight sha because we nearly did”.





By the way, we didn’t book the flight ourselves.





“They asked for our names on the jet though and your pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too. My name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is Moshood Babatunde Fashola and you were begging me to tag y’all.”





