



A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the latest developments in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.





Recall that hours after the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, dumped the ruling party citing his disqualification to contest in the primaries, the Appeal Court in Abuja upheld the suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.





The APC National Working Committee, NWC, had on Tuesday announced that Abiola Ajimobi, who is said to have been sick, will be acting as the party’s National Chairman, a move that has been rejected by the Deputy National Secretary of the party, Victor Gaidom.





Following the Appeal Court ruling and the appointment of Ajimobi, Gaidom released a statement saying that he was the right man for the job, citing an earlier order by the Federal Capital Territory High Court.





And Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, described the whole scenario playing out in the APC as “stranger than fiction.”





Reacting in a tweet on Wednesday, Fani Kayode said, “The day that Obaseki leaves @OfficialAPCNg, the Court of Appeal declares that Oshiomole is no longer Nat. Chairman of the party and Sen. Ajimobi, the man that has been declared Acting Nat. Chairman, ends up in a coma in the hospital. The whole thing is stranger than fiction.”





