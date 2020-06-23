FAAN MOVES CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS TO ABUJA

In compliance with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Aviation that all agencies in the sector relocate their corporate headquarters to Abuja, @FAAN_Official. has moved its corporate headquarters to Abuja...https://t.co/qSr4v90KbW — FAAN (@FAAN_Official) June 23, 2020







General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu disclosed this in a statement.The movement, she said was aimed at ensuring operational efficiency, while also improving the quality of service delivery to our esteemed customers.Already, the Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, Directors and other critical members of staff of the Authority, further said had since relocated to the new FAAN headquarters in Abuja.