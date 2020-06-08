Elder statesman and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav is dead.





His death was confirmed by his Personal Assistant, Torkuma Uke.





Tribune reports that Uke who did not disclose the cause of his death said Tsav died at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, on Monday afternoon.





Before his death, the deceased served as a Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaint Commission in Benue State.





