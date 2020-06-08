 Ex- Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Tsav, is dead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Ex- Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Tsav, is dead

Monday, June 08, 2020 0
A+ A-

Elder statesman and former Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav is dead.

His death was confirmed by his Personal Assistant, Torkuma Uke.

Tribune reports that Uke who did not disclose the cause of his death said Tsav died at the Federal Medical Centre, Makurdi, on Monday afternoon.


Before his death, the deceased served as a Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaint Commission in Benue State.




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top