



Zubairu Malami, the former boyfriend of the new wife of Hameed Ali, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Hajiya Zainab Abdullahi, has demanded for N9 million compensation on the “collapsed” relationship.





Ali married his heartthrob on Saturday at a low key wedding in Kano on Saturday in conformity with the protocols of the Coronavirus Disease.





Malami, in a letter by his lawyer, Sir I.I. Wangida, dated May 22, 2020, is demanding for N9 million, being the amount he spent while dating Abdullahi.





According to the letter in part: “Our brief as disclosed to us is that for over three years you have been in a relationship with our client where he has invested so much in your life, future and business when you consistently promised to marry him, even though you knew deep down in your heart you were deceiving our client but you allowed him for all these years to continuously spend money and resources on you while he was in the believe that he was doing that to his future wife.

“Be that as it may, we have our client’s brief that you have decided to pick another man for yourself as husband and while our client congratulates you on your new home, we have our client’s instructions to also disclose his displeasure over your reaction few days before your marriage by taking an unnecessary fight with him thereby insulting and calling him all kinds of names and your claims that he calculate all you have collected from him both as loans and investment and trips ticket so that you can pay him as you are no longer in his life affairs.”





Malami went ahead to list all he had invested him Abdullahi’s life, which he said amounted to N9,081,207.45 million.





Wangida added in the letter: “In view of the above, we have our client’s instructions to demand from you and we hereby demand from you the immediate payment of the sum of N9,081,207.45 only failure to heed to same shall leave us with no other option that to proceed with legal action to recover the said sum.





“Your choice in this matter is our preference.”





