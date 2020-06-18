





According to Twitter, some conversational nuances are lost in translation when users tweet with 280 characters instead of tweet with audio, rather, voice note.“Over the years, photos, videos, gifs, and extra characters have allowed you to add your own flair and personality to your conversations.“But sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter – your very own voice.“Tweeting with your voice is not too different from Tweeting with text,” Twitter statedTo start, open the Tweet composer and tap the new icon with wavelengths. You’ll see your profile photo with the record button at the bottom – tap this to record your voice.Each voice Tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. Once you reach the time limit for a Tweet, a new voice Tweet starts automatically to create a thread. Once you’re done, tap the Done button to end your recording and go back to the composer screen to Tweet.People will see your voice Tweet appear on their timeline alongside other Tweets. To listen, tap the image.On iOS only, playback will start in a new window docked at the bottom of your timeline and you can listen as you scroll. You can also keep listening while doing other things on your phone or on the go.Creating voice Tweets will be available to a limited group of people on Twitter for iOS to start but in the coming weeks everyone on iOS should be able to Tweet with their voice. Everyone will be able to see (hear) them and reply.“There’s a lot that can be left unsaid or uninterpreted using text, so we hope voice Tweeting will create a more human experience for listeners and storytellers alike.“Whether it’s #storytime about your encounter with wild geese in your neighborhood, a journalist sharing breaking news, or a first-hand account from a protest, we hope voice Tweeting gives you the ability to share your perspectives quickly and easily with your voice.“We can’t wait to see how people will use this to make their voices heard and add to the public conversation,” Twitter stated.