President Muhammadu Buhari says the eradication of wild polio in Nigeria is one of the dividends of his government.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday had said it would soon declare Nigeria free of the wild polio virus, since the completion of its documentation.





In a statement on Sunday, the president said his administration had met all financial obligations on fighting the virus since 2015 when he came into office.





“This achievement reflects the resilient spirit of Nigerians, in particular the strength and capacity of our health workers, who drew resources and support from multiple sectors to deal a final blow to the wild polio,” he said.

“This achievement is not only one of the great successes of this generation of Nigerians but also one of the obvious dividends of this administration, which is consistent with our progressive investment in the health of our people since 2015.





“This landmark achievement is also a promise kept to all Nigerians. As you will recall, in August 2015, barely three months after we assumed office, I promised Nigerians that: ‘My government shall provide the necessary resources and commitment required to strengthen the health system, routine immunisation and ensure the country is certified polio-free.’





“ When, in 2016, Nigeria suffered a major setback with the outbreak of the wild polio virus in Borno state, after about 2 years without any case, I directed the immediate release of N9.8billion to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to contain the outbreak.





“Subsequently, we have been meeting all our financial obligations to bilateral and multilateral agreements, and have also provided the moral support and leadership required at all levels to motivate the men and women in the frontline of polio eradication in Nigeria.”





The president said he is glad that the human, material and technological resources deployed to steadily increase routine immunisation coverage are being organised to implement the fight against community transmission of COVID-19.





The president also appreciated WHO, European Union (EU), Sir Emeka Offor Foundation, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and other donors in Nigeria.





