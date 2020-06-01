Manchester United have confirmed that a deal has been reached, to extend Odion Ighalo’s loan at the club.





An official statement on Monday morning read: “The Nigerian striker’s stay was initially due to end on 31 May, but he will now remain with the Reds until 31 January 2021, enabling him to build on an impressive start to life with the club he supported as a boy.”





Ighalo’s initial deal with the Premier League giants expired May 31.





However, the 30-year-old has impressed since he joined in January this year, netting four goals in eight appearances and United were keen to keep him.

The extension will keep Ighalo at Old Trafford until January, 2021.





“Today’s confirmation is a timely boost for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he continues to prepare his squad for this month’s resumption of competitive football,” the statement added.





