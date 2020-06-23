



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it will look into the corruption allegations leveled against Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly.





Obasa had been accused of embezzling public funds and abusing his office.





SaharaReporters had carried out an investigation on the speaker who allegedly owns more than 60 bank accounts. on the speaker who allegedly owns more than 60 bank accounts.





He was accused of using his office to misappropriate funds and allocate contracts to himself through third party sources, as well as other acquaintances.





The state house of assembly had cleared the speaker of the corruption allegations, saying the allegations were untrue.





Speaking on Tuesday at the commission’s office in Lagos, Mohammed Rabo, zonal head of the EFCC, said the anti-graft agency will give the petition against Obasa the attention it deserves.





Members of the Civil Society Network Against Corruption (CISNAC) had protested at the commission’s office while a petition was also submitted to the agency.





“We will give it the required attention. We have our process here. This is the first process. You have submitted. We will go through it. I assure you we will give it the attention it requires. Always do your things within the ambit of the law.” Rabo said.





Sina Odugbemi, a programme officer at CISNAC, said the Lagos state house of assembly cannot be a judge in its own affairs.





He said the EFCC must investigate the speaker for the public to know the truth about the allegations.





