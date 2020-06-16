





The Minister (name withheld) was alleged to have collected rams and money from individuals, amounting to about five million Naira during the 2019 Sallah celebration.Confirming the arrest, the zonal head of the agency in charge of Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, Abdullahi Lawal said the former Minister was still in their custody and as a substantial amount of money was recovered from him.He said that their action was based on the petition brought to them by his victims.According to him, the said Minister had collected some rams and money from his victims with the promise to pay back at a certain period of time but he failed to fulfil his pledge. Lawal said that the agency had recovered about N400 million from January to date from corrupt individuals.He added that seven convictions were secured by the agency in the period under review. He noted that over about 100 petitions were received by the agency, bordering on advanced fee fraud, money laundry, land matters among others.The zonal head also said that leaders of some traders associations were invited over alleged diversion of the one billion Naira loan to traders by the Sokoto state government.