





Burna Boy took to his Instagram page to indirectly slam DavidoIn an interview with Object TV, veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem condemned Burna Boy and called Davido the “odogwu of Nigerian music.”According to him: ”Davido, for this new generation, na you be the Odogwu wey I know. I’ve had misunderstandings with you in the past because you disrespected Dele Momodu.“I might have said some things about you that, I shouldn’t have said. I will tell you that I take them back. You are a good guy. Davido, God bless you…”He then praised Davido for showing love to Cynthia Morgan.Expressing his thoughts about Burna Boy, he said: “You never be Odogwu. Learn to not let it get to your head…. Davido has added value to a lot of people’s lives in this internet generation.”Recall that back in 2016 Eedris Abdulkareem criticized Davido and said some unsavoury things about him after the airport incident with Dele Momodu.