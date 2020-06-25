Philip Shuaibu, the Deputy Governor of Edo State, has said that Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will always find a way of rallying around each other to resolve their issues unlike the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Shuiabu was responding to questions on the aspirants in the party who have refused to step down for Obaseki and have vowed to fight the injustice in the party to the Supreme Court.





One of the PDP governorship aspirants, Kenneth Imasuagbon, had yesterday debunked claims of him stepping down for the state Governor Obaseki.





Imasuagbon said contrary to reports, he has not stepped down for any other aspirant.





However, Shuaibu was optimistic that Mr. Imasuagbon will step down and support Obaseki who he (Shuaibu) believes stand a better chance of winning the election.





“Obaseki did not take the other aspirants in ihe PDP for granted. When we joined the party, he went round asking for their support,” Shuaibu told Channels Television’s Politics Today.





“Kenneth Imasuagbon is a very good man that I know also understands politics and a man that definitely would want PDP to win .





“He is a man that listens to the majority of the people. So if the majority of the people speak to him to support the Governor, I tell you, he will not even need to go to court.





“But I can tell you that the family of PDP that I’ve seen these few days that I’ve here is a family that knows how to resolve its disagreement.





“One thing I found in PDP is that they have a way of quickly resolving issues, what I have seen with them is completely different from where I am coming from (APC).





“This Governor(Obaseki), is a popular one and everybody in Edo wants him to come back and continue the good work he is doing.





“I suffered to build APC, if I look back and see what I have laboured for. But what I am happy about is that I am happy to consolidate and make history on the issue of godfatherism in Edo State,” he said.





