The Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has made new appointments.





Former Senate President, Ken Nnamani and Niger Governor, Sani Bello, will chair the APC Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo States, respectively.





Yekini Nabena, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.





He said the development was in line with the process of reconciliation among leaders and members at all levels, announced by the National Caretaker Chairman and Yobe Governor, Mala Buni.

The full list below:





Edo State Reconciliation Committee

Sen. Ken Nnamani – Chairman

Babatunde Fashola, SAN

Fetus Keyamo, SAN

Prof. Tahir Mamman

Mrs. Margaret Okadigbo

Barr. Sanusi Musa

Hon. Kawu Sumaila – Secretary





Ondo State Reconciliation Committee

Governor Sani Bello – Chairman

Sen. Adamu Aliero

Sen. Bamidele Opeyemi

Gambon Magaji

Jasper Azuwatalum

Hajiya Binta Muazu

Hon. Iquo Inyang

Shina Pellar – Secretary





The governorship elections in Edo and Ondo had been slated for September 19 and October 10, 2020.





