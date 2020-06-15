The embattled Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki met with Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel at Government House, Uyo, on Sunday.





The event was Obaseki’s second meeting with a governor elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.





He earlier met Governor Wike of Rivers State at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Sunday afternoon.





However, the agenda of the meeting with the PDP governors were not revealed to anyone but Obaseki is believed to be on consultations with them after he was disqualified by the All Progressives Congress.

Obaseki was disqualified by the governorship screening committee of the APC on Friday.





The committee said he failed to produce his Higher School Certificate, HSC, the instrument, which he supposedly entered the University of Ibadan to read Classics in 1973.





However, Obaseki, vowed he will not appeal the decision of the APC Screening Committee – a decision that fueled the speculations of his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party.