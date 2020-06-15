A politician, Timi Frank, has called on the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to prevail on those preventing the Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, from joining the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).





Frank, in a statement on Monday, told PDP leaders to seize the opportunity of having Obaseki in their fold if they truly want to take over Edo State.





He warned that if PDP rejects Obaseki, other political parties are waiting to receive him.





“If PDP is not careful embracing Obaseki now, the party may eventually lose the governorship election.”





Noting that the APC governors failed to protect their colleague, he urged PDP governors, especially from the South-South, to act.





He noted that Wike’s intervention will go a long way in resolving the Edo PDP crisis.





Frank said though some leaders in the state chapter may consider the move as injurious, accepting Obaseki “will later turn out to be in their best decisions”.





He counselled Wike and others “to rally round Obaseki and provide a soft landing for him”.





Frank also advised Obaseki to reach out more and give assurance of peace, togetherness and understanding to the warring members of PDP in Edo.





“It is not over for him because the Edo people know the truth and will surely reward him at the poll,” the statement added.





