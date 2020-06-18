As the crisis in the All Progressives Congress deepens, youths from Edo State on Wednesday stormed the National Headquarters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) condemning what they described as a political godfatherism battle in Edo State.





They also purchased the expression of interest and nomination forms for the embattled governor of the State, Godwin Obaseki.





Leader of the group, Mr. Smith Osazele Akaya explained that the governor has done well in the last four years, saying that the attempt by Adams Oshiomole to return godfatherism into Edo politics was a bad omen at this time.





He said they have consulted widely before opting for ADC.





“We know what the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC) represents and we are optimistic that Godwin Obaseki will win the governorship election on this platform.





The Special Assistant to the National Chairman of ADC, Mr. Nzekwesi Samuel Emema who addressed the youths on behalf of his principal, said they have made the right choices.





According to him, the ADC is a party whose ownership is the people, hence, the decision for anything lies with the people.





