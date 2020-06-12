Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has aired his opinion on the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State by the All Progressives Congress, APC.





Obaseki’s disqualification was made public by the Chairman of the screening committee, Jonathan Ayuba while submitting his report to Oshiomhole in Abuja, on Friday.





Ayuba said the outgoing governor was disqualified due to a faulty certificate.





Reacting, Fani-Kayode said Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of APC was a formidable adversary and a skillful fighter.





In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “One of the most important virtues in life is LOYALTY. Never bite the finger that fed you.





“Obaseki has learnt this lesson the hard way. I have known Oshiomole for years. He is a formidable adversary, a skilful fighter and a tough cookie. Obaseki could never have outmanoeuvred him.”





