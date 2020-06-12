 Edo guber: ‘Oshiomhole is a skillful fighter’ – Fani-Kayode reacts to Obaseki’s disqualification by APC | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Edo guber: ‘Oshiomhole is a skillful fighter’ – Fani-Kayode reacts to Obaseki’s disqualification by APC

Friday, June 12, 2020 0
A+ A-

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has aired his opinion on the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Obaseki’s disqualification was made public by the Chairman of the screening committee, Jonathan Ayuba while submitting his report to Oshiomhole in Abuja, on Friday.

Ayuba said the outgoing governor was disqualified due to a faulty certificate.


Reacting, Fani-Kayode said Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of APC was a formidable adversary and a skillful fighter.

In a tweet, Fani-Kayode wrote: “One of the most important virtues in life is LOYALTY. Never bite the finger that fed you.

“Obaseki has learnt this lesson the hard way. I have known Oshiomole for years. He is a formidable adversary, a skilful fighter and a tough cookie. Obaseki could never have outmanoeuvred him.”




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top