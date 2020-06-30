A former Commissioner for Information in Edo State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Kassim Afegbua has vowed never to support the party’s candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in the State, Godwin Obaseki.





Afegbua, who expressed displeasure in the manner Obaseki became the party’s candidate, said he would not support him for the second term in office.





The former Commissioner said this on Monday when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today in Abuja.





“At least, I am bold enough to come out in the open and say that I will not support Obaseki. It would have been different if I was hiding or pretending to be supporting him and doing some damages,” he said.





According to him, his position on Obaseki was not borne out of greed, resentment or hatred, but because of the undemocratic processes followed in his emergence.





Afegbua who was one of PDP spokesman in the 2019 presidential election, is apparently aggrieved at Obaseki’s emergence as his party’s candidate shortly after dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC).





“My position on Obaseki is not borne out of desperation, greed or money politics. My position on Obaseki is borne out of the fact that there has to be a difference in the way and manner that democracy is run in this country.





“Someone cannot just join a party within 24 hours, you surrender every whim and caprice of the party to him and then you sit back and tell me that you are celebrating your Christmas early enough in the day,” he said.





Afegbua distanced himself from the primary election that produced Obaseki as the PDP’s candidate.





