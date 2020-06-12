Convener of pro-democracy group, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju has blamed APC Chairman Adams Oshiomhole for the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki.





The All Progressives Congress (APC) Screening committee disqualified Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the governorship primary of the party slated for June 22.





Professor Jonathan Ayuba, Chairman of the screening committee made the announcement.





Reacting, Adeyanju said Oshiomhole was behind Obaseki’s disqualification due to their recent tussle.

The activist, however, advised Obaseki not to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP but fight for his APC ticket.





His tweet read: “So, Oshiomohole is so afraid of Obaseki like this that he doesn’t even trust his rigging skills. He had to disqualify the guy.





“Obaseki shouldn’t defect to PDP. He should stay and fight for the APC ticket.





“Obaseki should go to court on Monday.”





Meanwhile, Obaseki has vowed that he would not appeal the decision by the APC screening committee





In a statement signed by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, he said an appeal was not necessary because Adams Oshiomhole had carefully orchestrated the move from the beginning.





