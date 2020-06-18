Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Jesus Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has advised the embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki to allow God speak to him while seeking reelection.





Giwa, in a statement on Thursday over the political crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, said Obaseki should avoid looking desperate in his bid to get reelected into office.





The cleric said the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress brought misfortune upon Nigeria.





His words, “Must you rule by force? I still do not understand why governor Obaseki seems to be desperate for his reelection.

“Only God can give authority to anyone; There is no power given but from God. If you look down and meditate on how you emerged and won the governorship election that brought you to power, you would sit back and be thankful to God.





“I don’t think governor Obaseki suffered in this current manner before he was elected as governor of Edo state.





“You don’t need to take something by force, what is yours will be yours. If he is destined to govern the state again, God will definitely let it play out without Obaseki stressing himself.





“As for the APC and PDP, these are the parties Nigerians cannot forget so quickly. They brought bad luck to the country.





“If a politician in the APC does not get what he wants in his party, he chooses PDP as the next option.





“If you jump from one political party to the other, will you change your character too?





“Obaseki doesn’t need to be running helter skelter. He needs to commit everything to God. The governor is confused and he needs God to speak to him.”





