



Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi, has declared that Governor Godwin Obaseki and all his loyalists were set to join the party.





He said Obaseki’s deputy, Philip Shuaib, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) chapter would also defect.





The party leader made the disclosure in an interview with NAN on Monday in Benin.





Aziegbemi said the governor, “his deputy and the entire APC structure in the state will be joining PDP soon”.

The chairman disclosed that they have been in touch “in the last few days”.





Aziegbemi assured that by Tuesday, he would “be able to confirm the exact date he (Obaseki) will be joining, along with his team.”





He added that he was not “aware that the governor has obtained our party’s membership card”.





“I can also say that there is no automatic ticket in the offing for him at all”, Aziegbemi said.





The APC had excluded Obaseki from the June 22 Edo governorship primary election.





The party cited his certificate as the reason for his disqualification.





But Obaseki, whose face-off with his predecessor and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole, triggered political crisis, insists he was deliberately targeted.





