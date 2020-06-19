



Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to Governor Godwin Obaseki’s official defection to the People Democratic Party, PDP.





Obaseki announced his decision at the PDP Party secretariat in Edo State on Friday afternoon.





Atiku expressed joy towards Obaseki’s decision, adding that Edo State will be better with him in PDP.





On his Twitter page, Atiku wrote: “Congratulations, @GovernorObaseki on joining our party, PDP—the true people’s party.

“ I am confident that the people of Edo State will be better for it.





“You are indeed coming aboard a repositioned PDP that promotes good governance for the benefit of Nigerians. “





