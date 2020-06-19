





Obaseki, who had described his disqualification from the All Progressives Congress as “unjust”, noted that defecting to the PDP was to “engender good governance” in the state.The governor added that the PDP had demonstrated the ability to give him an opportunity to bring sustainable development to the state.He said this shortly after announcing his defection to the PDP on Friday.Obaseki had visited Rivers State Governor, Nyemson Wike, and other governors on the platform of the PDP on the heels of his disqualification from contesting the upcoming Edo APC governorship primary.In the heat of his defection, the PDP postponed its primary election from June 19 and June 20 till June 23 and announced waivers for the governor.However, as of the time of filing this report, it is unclear if Obaseki would be presented as a consensus candidate for the governorship election or a primary would be held.It is also uncertain if Obaseki would be contesting with Philip Shaibu as his deputy in the election.While announcing his defection, Obaseki asked his supporters in the state and Nigeria to join the PDP.“I have officially joined the PDP Nigeria to advance my ambition to seek re-election as Governor of Edo State.“I, as always, remain committed to engendering good governance and sustainable development of our dear state,” Obaseki added.His defection to PDP came exactly one week after the APC National Working Committee approved its screening and appeal committees’ reports which disqualified Obaseki and two others from participating in the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo.The governor had on Tuesday, June 16 resigned his membership of APC alongside his Deputy, Philip Shaibu.The NWC, led by its National Chairman, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, announced Obaseki’s disqualification on June 13 at a news conference in Abuja.Oshiomhole said the NWC, which reviewed the two reports, was satisfied that members of the committees were unanimous in their decisions.The appeal panel, headed by Prof. Abubakar Fari, had upheld the outcome of the screening committee while presenting the report to Oshiomhole at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja.The Independent National Electoral Commission has slated September 19 for the governorship poll in Edo.