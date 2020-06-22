 EDO 2020: Presidency congratulates Ize-Iyamu on clinching APC ticket | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » EDO 2020: Presidency congratulates Ize-Iyamu on clinching APC ticket

Monday, June 22, 2020 0
A+ A-

The Presidency has congratulated Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu over his emergence as flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Edo Governorship election slated for September 19.

Ize-Iyamu won the direct primary conducted by the party across various wards in the state with a huge margin.

In a congratulatory message, a Senior Technical Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Louis Odion, described Ize-Iyamu’s victory as a demonstration of his capacity to unite the APC in Edo behind a common purpose and expressed confidence of victory at the polls in September.


“With his victory, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has demonstrated a capacity to unite APC in Edo behind a common purpose. Doubtless, he will lead APC to victory in the governorship polls on September 19,” he said.


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top