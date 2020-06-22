





Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, is to serve as Chairman, while lawmaker representing Mangu/Bukkos Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the House of Representatives, Solomon Bulus Maren, was named as the Secretary.Other members are Governors Seyi Makinde and Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Oyo and Zamfara states respectively, and Senator Lilian Ekwunife.The PDP National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, made this known in a press statement obtained by newsmen on Monday.It read, “The National Working Committee of our great party has approved the nomination of the following party members and leaders to serve on the gubernatorial primary electoral committee.“The committee is mandated to conduct the primary election that will elect our Party’s flagbearer in Edo State, for the upcoming 2020 Governorship election in the state.“The exercise is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, 2020, in Benin City, Edo State.”