





National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, said this while speaking to journalists in Abuja, on Monday.The party, however, said all those who wish to join its fold should be prepared to subject themselves to the rules and regulations of the PDP.Ologbodiyan also described as frivolous speculations that the party requested huge sums of money from Obaseki thus stalling his planned defection.He said, “Under the leadership of Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the PDP, we do not negotiate slots.“We don’t sell slots. “It is clear, you can find out. It is strange and totally misplaced for anybody to make such allegation.“I never sat in any meeting where such discussions allegedly took place. The allegation is totally unfounded and it is unacceptable to us as a party.“I am aware that the PDP has aspirants in Edo and Ondo States.“Prior to the situation in Edo, our party was open and any Nigerian who is ready to contest clean, clear, free, fair, and democratic primaries is at liberty to join the party.”He further explained that the PDP has a pool of eminently qualified members to contest the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.