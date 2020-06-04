





Addressing PDP correspondents after submitting his Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja, Ogbeide-Ihama said’:”The intra-party crisis and the heavy debt burden of the state are enough reasons for Obaseki to step aside for better administration of the state.The aspirant who was accompanied by over 25 lawmakers in the House of Representatives said he has what it takes to take Edo to the next level.He explained that” farming settlements will be established in the three senatorial districts of Edo State and palm produce will be expanded.“The Malaysians came here and took our palm produce from NIFOR and became world leaders in palm produce, we can do oane as it’s the same soli and sane palm produce.‘As for sports, more centres will be established and the Sam Ogbemudia stadium will be renovated and upgraded to world standard.On his chances of winning in the guber Race in September, the aspirant said” I won when Oshiomhole was governor in Oredo the biggest constituency in Edo State in 2015 and repeated same feat in 2019 with double digits.On why he is eyeing Obaseki’s job, the Federal Lawmaker said” I am contesting because I want to do things differently and make a mark as a governor.The Deputy Minority leader of the House of Representatives, Hon Toby Okechukwu who led the lawmakers said”we all believe in Ogbeide-Ihama and we know he’s going to do things differently.“The intra-party crisis rocking the ruling party in the state is seriously affecting governance and this is the time for Edolites to look the right way as Ogbeide-Ihama will do things differently.