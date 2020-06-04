Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for alleged certificate forgery and perjury.
The case was filed on 29 May.
The plaintiffs in the case, according to a report by Independent, are Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu.
