 EDO 2020: Obaseki accused of certificate forgery, sued | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » EDO 2020: Obaseki accused of certificate forgery, sued

Thursday, June 04, 2020 0
A+ A-

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja for alleged certificate forgery and perjury.

The case was filed on 29 May.

The plaintiffs in the case, according to a report by Independent, are Edobor Williams, Ugbesia Abudu Godwin and Amedu Dauda Anakhu.


Joined as defendants are the All Progressives Congress (APC), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Inspector- General of Police (IGP).






Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top