Ahead of the Edo State governorship election, Governor Obaseki has approved a request by the People Democratic Party, PDP, to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for its primaries.

According to the party’s state publicity secretary, Chris Nehikhare in a press release, Edo PDP is pleased to report that His Excellency, Governor Godwin Obaseki has granted approval for the party to use the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for our Governorship Primaries.


‘As a law-abiding party and in compliance with the extant COVID-19 Regulations in the State, we applied for use of the stadium in line with Regulation 2(2) of the Dangerous Disease (Emergency Prevention) Supplementary Regulation dated 22nd May 2020 (gazetted vide Gazette No. 20 vol. II )

He noted that the governorship primaries will hold as scheduled for 19th and 20th of June, 2020.




