





This will be followed by the final scrutiny by a yet to be constituted screening panel by the party.The six governorship aspirants to be screened for the Party’s June 22, 2020 Primary Election to elect the party’s Edo state governorship candidate are Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Godwin Obaseki, Rt. Hon. Dr. Pius Odubu, Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi, Hon. Osaro Obazee and Hon. Matthew Aigbuhuenze Iduoriyekemwen.This novel approach to screening of aspirants for the party’s ticket for elective offices was contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu.According to the party: “In our bid to ensure due diligence and transparency in the screening exercise and learning from our recent shocking experiences, we are determined to avoid any lapses in the process. Therefore, we are making the submitted information and documents of the governorship aspirants available to our party members and the public for verification of claims and to support the screening panel with information or any objection to the claims contained in the submission by the aspirants.“Consequently, the various submissions will be displayed at the Party’s National Secretariat in Abuja and in Benin City, the Edo State capital from Monday 8th to Tuesday 9th June, 2020 for claims and objections.”The party then invited party members and members of the public to assist the screening committee by scrutinizing the information, credentials and documents provided by the governorship aspirants and avail the Screening Committee of counter and correct information, if applicable.The party had earlier released its time table and schedule of activities for the conduct of the 2020 Governorship Primary Elections in Edo States in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.With the sales and submission of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms completed, the publication of claims and objections is slated for Monday 8th and Tuesday 9th June, 2020 while the screening panel has Wednesday 10 and Thursday 11, June, 2020 to scrutinise the credentials of the aspirants and the screening appeal holds on Friday 12, June, 2020.The party’s primary election will hold on Monday 22nd June, 2020, while the election appeal has been slated for Wednesday June 24, 2020.