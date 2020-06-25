 Dino Melaye mocks Oshiomhole in new video | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Dino Melaye mocks Oshiomhole in new video

Senator Dino Melaye on Thursday sang to ridicule Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the suspended Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He posted a video of himself singing in Yoruba dialect on his official Instagram page.

The song described someone who kept collecting goodwill and one day ends with bad luck.

Melaye wrote as caption; ”Why did Buhari, APC take Oshiomole to Golgotha? Meanwhile, myself and Sen Saraki are waiting for our retirement letter from the disgraced former chairman”.


