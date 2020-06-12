



Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti, says Nigerians are mourning over “lack of democracy” under President Muhammadu Buhari.





In a statement which Lere Olayinka, his spokesman, issued on his behalf on Friday, the ex-governor alleged that Nigeria has nothing to celebrate in terms of democratic governance and practices.





Fayose accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of destroying the tenets of democracy, saying the “legacy of free, fair and transparent elections bequeathed to Nigeria by the PDP government has been destroyed, with elections in the country now being held at gun point.”





“Democracy will return to Nigeria again after President Buhari’s tenure,” the statement read.

“Today, there is no democracy to celebrate and I have not stopped wondering how we got here in Nigeria. I am sure Nigerians will still recall that I warned them in 2015.





“The people mourn when the wicked are in authority while they rejoice when the righteous are in leadership. Today, Nigerians are mourning.





“Nevertheless, we must all keep hope alive because after darkness, there will definitely be light.”





Meanwhile, during a nationwide broadcast in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day, Buhari had given an account of his achievements in some sectors.





Buhari said his administration has recorded “notable achievements” some setbacks, and set timelines for more deliverable.





He identified some of his achievements to include the completion of 412 kilometers Sukuk- funded roads, economic diversification through agriculture, effective recovery of looted funds, among others.





