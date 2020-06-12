The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reacted to the nationwide speech by President Muhammadu Buhari to mark this year’s Democracy Day.





PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said Buhari’s speech revealed that the President has no respect for democratic tenets.





Ologbondiyan lamented that Buhari’s speech was silent on electoral reforms and violation of human rights being witnessed across the country.





In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, the PDP’s spokesperson berated the President for blaming the murder of Nigerians by bandits on COVID-19.





He tweeted: “@MBuhari address has vindicated @OfficialPDPNig that Mr President has no respect for democratic tenets. He was silent on electoral reforms, violations of human rights and blamed the gruesome murder of Nigerians by bandits on COVID-19 lockdown. This CiC is leading from the rear!”





Recall that Buhari in his nationwide broadcast had expressed concern over the recent killings in Katsina and Borno States.





The President had said the recent killings in both States were due to criminals taking advantage of COVID-19 restriction.





