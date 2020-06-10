





It said the Isolation centre was established through the collaboration between Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), Agip and other partners.The Secretary to the Delta State Government, (SSG) Mr Chiedu Ebie, expressed optimism that the state was adequately prepared to contain an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.Mr Ebie said the state government was preparing isolation centres across the State to ensure quick response to save the lives of Deltans.He said, “Our resolve is to provide isolation facilities across the state and this project was started about four weeks ago and will be put into use any moment from now as almost all the equipment needed are in place.“With the manner with which the virus is spreading, government cannot handle it alone and corporate organisations and well meaning individuals have come to render assistance, NNPC/Agip came together and galvanised other oil companies to provide these facilities.“Deltans can be safer if they obey established health protocols because, it is our prayers not to have more patients in the State and for those in the isolation centres to get well and be discharged.”