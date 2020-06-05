Nigerian musician and entrepreneur, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj has shunned the rape allegation leveled against him and went on to promote a virtual concert to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.





A Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese had called out the Koko Master and accused him of raping his friend in 2018.





Ese, with Instagram username @action_name, in the post he shared on Wednesday, alleges that D’banj used his influence as a celebrity to obtain the key to his friend’s hotel room after she had rebuffed his advances and sexually assaulted her.

However, the 39-year-old ignored the allegation and went on to share the post about a virtual concert on Instagram on Thursday.





D’banj wrote; “Everyone pls Stay safe, stay focused, and in this trying times pls let’s not live in fear or hate but in love. Together we can defeat Covid-19…” he wrote.





