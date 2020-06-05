 D’banj ignores rape allegation, promotes virtual concert | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » D’banj ignores rape allegation, promotes virtual concert

Friday, June 05, 2020 0
A+ A-

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur, Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj has shunned the rape allegation leveled against him and went on to promote a virtual concert to create awareness about the coronavirus pandemic.

A Nigerian model scout, Benjamin Ese had called out the Koko Master and accused him of raping his friend in 2018.

Ese, with Instagram username @action_name, in the post he shared on Wednesday, alleges that D’banj used his influence as a celebrity to obtain the key to his friend’s hotel room after she had rebuffed his advances and sexually assaulted her.

However, the 39-year-old ignored the allegation and went on to share the post about a virtual concert on Instagram on Thursday.

D’banj wrote; “Everyone pls Stay safe, stay focused, and in this trying times pls let’s not live in fear or hate but in love. Together we can defeat Covid-19…” he wrote.




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top