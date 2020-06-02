Nigerian musician, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido is currently using crutches to walk after sustaining an injury on his left leg.
The singer’s friend and lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua, shared a picture of the 27-year-old star with his leg in a cast on Tuesday.
He wrote; “How some people chose to enter June. Nawa. At some point yesterday we were literally thanking God there are no shows right now.”
This is coming days after Davido relocated to his multi-million naira mansion in Banana Island, Lagos.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.