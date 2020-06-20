





He said this when Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu led members of the State’s Executive Council to commiserate with the widow and family of the late lawmaker, who died on Monday at the age of 64.The Governor’s delegation was received by members of the House of Assembly and their colleagues representing Kosofe constituencies in the House of Representatives.Tunde appreciated the Governor and members of the State’s cabinet for the visit.He said, “On behalf of my mother and the rest of the family members, I express our gratitude to Gov. Sanwo-Olu and all members of his entourage for this visit to share in our grief. Spiritually, my dad had prepared us for this moment but we never prepared physically. This is a pain and burden the family would carry on for the rest of our lives. We have accepted Allah’s wish over the death of our father.”Sanwo-Olu described the late Osinowo, fondly called Pepperito by his admirers, as “a patriotic and passionate nation builder”, noting that the deceased dedicated his adult life and energy to the service of Lagos and the nation.While condoling his widow, Alhaja Mariam Osinowo, the governor recalled that the deceased usually had an abundance of advice to offer on good governance and how party unity could be entrenched.He said, “I am personally at a loss over the death of Senator Osinowo. I am yet to recover from the shock because of the good relationship I had with him, even before I became the governor. His passing is also a huge loss to our nation and Lagos State in particular, because of his years of service.“No doubt that Senator Osinowo’s personality was larger than life. His death has left a void, not only in leadership but also in the hearts of all of us, who are his associates. He was a detribalised Nigerian and a true Lagosian.”