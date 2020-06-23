



The Police have released Ikenga Ugochinyere, spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP).





Ugochinyere was released on Monday following a court order.





The CUPP spokesman was arrested on Thursday after a resolution passed by the house of representatives.





He had accused the leadership of the house of collecting $10 million bribe from the Bill Gates Foundation to pass the infectious disease control bill.





But in an exparte motion dated June 9, Chibuzor Ezike, his lawyer, prayed the court to grant his client unconditional release.





At a sitting in the Bwari division of the federal capital territory high court in Abuja, Musa Ottoman, the presiding judge, granted Ugochinyere’s release and also restrained the police from arresting him after meeting his bail conditions.





He was granted bail in the sum of N200,000 with a surety who must not be less than level 8 officer.





“In the name of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, directing the 5th defendant (police) or any officer under his control or command to release the applicant, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere forthwith and unconditionally from unlawful and illegal detention, a product of disobedience of a lawful and subsisting order of the court,” the judge ruled.





The trial was adjourned till July 16.





Addressing journalists after he was released, the CUPP spokesman expressed gratitude to everyone who campaigned for his release, saying that any efforts to silence the opposition will not work.





“I want to thank all the soldiers of rule of law. Those who believe that truth, accountability are sacrosanct. I dedicate this freedom to Nigeria Judiciary, for showing that every man is equal before the law and will get free treatment no matter who he or she is,” he said.





“I salute the media for letting our voices to be heard. I salute the political activist, social crusaders, former PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the former Senate President Bukola Saraki I thank them for speaking out.





“The rule of law has won today. This is not about me or what I represent. The parliament must seat up and hold the executive to accountability, that’s the only way they can prove they are not hallelujah boys.





“I salute the civil society organizations and everyone who spoke against this irrespective of our differences. All the attempts to silence us will not work, our voices will continue to be heard even if there’s a gun on my head I assure Nigerians I will continue speaking out.”









