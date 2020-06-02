



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has advised the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to apologize to people of the state for misleading them on COVID-19 pandemic.





Recall that the Kogi State government had in May insisted that no resident tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.





The state, however, recorded its index case last week and this led to the declaration of a total lockdown in Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of the state be the governor.





Reacting to lockdown, PDP said Bello should apologize for not allowing people of the state to be tested.





The party in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Bello should apologize because he failed to provide the needed leadership since the pandemic started.





Ologbondiyan said the governor needs to “apologize for mounting his treadmill and shadow boxing with COVID-19 when he was expected to lead the campaign against the pandemic.”





He disclosed that the governor did not “show the required seriousness in leadership in the fight against the pandemic in the state,” adding that as a governor, he ought to apologize for also not funding even the committee he set up to fight the pandemic and for not providing palliatives to the people as done in other states.





