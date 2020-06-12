





Wizkid said he has never heard about any pastor who was courageous enough to go into isolation centres to heal COVID-19 patients.In a tweet on his verified Twitter handle, Wizkid wrote: “I have not seen any Naija pastor go to isolation centres to heal anybody from COVID-19.”Recall that Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries had urged the Federal government to allow pastors entrance into isolation centers to pray for COVID-19 patients.However, as at Thursday night, Nigeria recorded 14,554.This followed the confirmation of 681 cases by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.