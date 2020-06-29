





The task force is expected to present its assessment of the level of compliance by Nigerians to the regulations and guidelines as well as give him recommendations for the next stage of national response.Speaking during last Thursday’s press briefing, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the PTF, reminded the nation the second phase of the eased lockdown, which took off from June 1, would be ending at the weekend.He also said the PTF would be approaching President Muhammadu Buhari to submit its assessment of the success or otherwise of the national response efforts as well as giving him their recommendations.He urged Nigerians to await the next step in the fight against the virus.Nigerians had been clamouring for reopening of activities and total removal of restrictions and lockdowns, especially with respect to schools and interstate travel.