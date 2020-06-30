The leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to be wary of COVID-19 in the Presidential Villa.
Primate Ayodele advised Buhari to be “vigilant and be mindful of the people he hosts.”
In a series of prophecies, the clergyman disclosed that Nigeria would lose some prominent men to COVID-19 between July and August.
A statement he signed and sent on Tuesday reads: “President Buhari should be vigilant and be mindful of the people he hosts during this period.
“Between July and August, Nigeria will lose prominent people to COVID-19.
“Buhari should minimize the way he attends to people during this time, The villa needs to be cleansed.’’
