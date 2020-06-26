





Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.”The attention of management of the scheme has been drawn to an online publication stating that the ”NYSC is set to reopen orientation camps, lists guidelines,” alluding that the scheme will soon resume orientation programme,” Adeyemi said.She said the scheme placed very high premium on the lives of corps members, camp officials and other stakeholders.”Which was the key reason it suspended 2020 Batch “A” Stream 1 orientation programme in March and shall never act in anyway that will compromise their safety.“To reinforce the foregoing, it is apt to add that even when it has been sufficiently established it is safe to proceed to the camps for the resumption of normal activities, the corps shall only do so when it has received the nod of the Federal Government,” she said.Adeyemi added that corps members and prospective corps members are advised to glean information concerning the scheme only from NYSC official sources – both the social and mainstream media.According to her, the Director-General, NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, admonished corps members and prospective ones to continue strict observance of COVID-19 safety protocols, predicated on social and physical distancing.Others, he said, are wearing of face masks, proper washing of the hands for at least twenty seconds, and the use of hand sanitiser.