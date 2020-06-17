The federal government has told parents to be patient over the continued closure of schools.





The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, stated this on Tuesday, during the 2020 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).





According to Nwajiuba, the government was doing everything within its power, to protect both lives and livelihood.





He said: “Let me assure all compatriots that the government is very much concerned about the long lockdown of the nation’s education institutions in particular and the economy in general.









“The Presidential Task Force is working assiduously with facts and figures that mirror the reality of our current situation and circumstance.”





Nwajiuba also listed conditions for the reopening of schools, urging heads of institutions to commence preparations.





