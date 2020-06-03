



The federal government has said only five airports would be reopened from June 21, while the others will remain closed for further assessment.





This was confirmed in a circular to airlines signed by Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).





Nuhu also made it clear that Nigeria’s airspace remained closed to international flights.





The domestic airports that will be opened include: Omagwa International Airport Port Harcourt, Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano.

“The gradual start of domestic flight operations will commence on 21st June 2020 with Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport Abuja, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport Kano, Omagwa International Airport Port Harcourt, and Sam Mbakwe Airport Owerri.





“Other airports will be gradually added to the network after a review and assessment,” Nuhu said.





